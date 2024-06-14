Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.75% of Walmart worth $3,190,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after acquiring an additional 426,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,729 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,765,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,361,411,000 after acquiring an additional 562,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. HSBC upped their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,195,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,306,268. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $536.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,236,499 shares of company stock worth $866,761,345. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.