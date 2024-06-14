Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,848,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,727,034 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,155,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $594.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,905. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $618.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.46 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

