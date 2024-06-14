Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,900,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,386,524 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.74% of Southern worth $2,096,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 30.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $78.69. 2,678,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

