Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 365,904 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,904 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.36% of Prologis worth $1,670,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.37. 3,122,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,627. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average of $122.32. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

