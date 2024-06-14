Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 274,989 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.52% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,910,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $446.35. 1,844,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

