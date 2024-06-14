Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Down 44.5% in May

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the May 15th total of 80,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Prenetics Global from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Shares of PRE remained flat at $6.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 76,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,670. Prenetics Global has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $54.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.
Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 193.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Prenetics Global will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.
