Prelude Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,343 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,644,000 after acquiring an additional 949,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,757 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,657,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,292,000 after acquiring an additional 382,949 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,952,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 974,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

AXTA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 878,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,717. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

