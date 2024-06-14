Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Daqo New Energy comprises about 0.5% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Daqo New Energy worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DQ. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,016,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 344,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 107,235 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

DQ traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 452,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,888. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

About Daqo New Energy

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More

