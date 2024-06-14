Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $13.81 Million Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,059,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,855 shares during the quarter. Harmonic accounts for 0.9% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,338 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,649,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,825 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $19,257,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $16,879,000. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,011,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,380 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmonic

Harmonic Trading Down 0.9 %

Harmonic stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.