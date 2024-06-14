Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 2,475 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of KBR worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

KBR Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.80. 698,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

