Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,423,000 after buying an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 662,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth about $15,531,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 328,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 61.1% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 97,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 37,024 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Kool sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $513,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digimarc news, Director Kathleen Kool sold 3,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $513,619.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,279.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $289,707. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DMRC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Digimarc Trading Down 1.3 %

Digimarc stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.01. 101,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,037. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

