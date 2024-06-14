Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the May 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Carnegie Mellon University acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Predictive Oncology makes up 0.0% of Carnegie Mellon University’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carnegie Mellon University owned about 0.26% of Predictive Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
POAI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 77,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,252. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.
Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.
