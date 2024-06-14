Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

POLA stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

