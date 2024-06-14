Plustick Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Plustick Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Rivian Automotive accounts for 1.6% of Plustick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Plustick Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 26.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,704 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 171.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 89,952 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 38.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,027 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $55,408,000 after acquiring an additional 631,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 79.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 41,236 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. 28,568,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,743,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.01. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.