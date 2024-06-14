Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.30.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PL

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

NYSE:PL opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $552.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.97. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.