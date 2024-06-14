Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Boosted by Flight Deck Capital LP

Flight Deck Capital LP lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises about 7.5% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pinterest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,339,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,710,741. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 205.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,071,334.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,650 shares of company stock worth $2,466,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.34.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

