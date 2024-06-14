Pickering Energy Partners LP Has $462,000 Holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Pickering Energy Partners LP cut its position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Ivanhoe Electric makes up about 7.7% of Pickering Energy Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pickering Energy Partners LP’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,721,000 after buying an additional 2,181,192 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 500.6% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,925,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,289,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 299,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

IE traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $10.79. 638,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,552. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.80. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,007.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

