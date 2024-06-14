PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) VP Sells $80,011.56 in Stock

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PHIN opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $46.08.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 816.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PHINIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

