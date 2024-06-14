PFM Health Sciences LP Sells 936,753 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

PFM Health Sciences LP lessened its stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936,753 shares during the period. ESSA Pharma accounts for 1.3% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 7.39% of ESSA Pharma worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 677,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $15,171,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

EPIX traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 171,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,303. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.81.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

