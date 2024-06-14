PFM Health Sciences LP Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PFM Health Sciences LP cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 147,736 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $422.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,785. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.95 and its 200-day moving average is $373.22. The stock has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $428.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,997 shares of company stock worth $8,928,641 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.