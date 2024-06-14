PFM Health Sciences LP Decreases Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

PFM Health Sciences LP decreased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,620 shares during the period. Penumbra comprises 2.4% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $39,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 357.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

NYSE:PEN traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.96. 268,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,139. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $37,940.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,236.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $37,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,236.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,669 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

