PFM Health Sciences LP Buys New Shares in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.36% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,044,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,734,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

EYPT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,750. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $483.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.59.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EYPT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

