PFM Health Sciences LP Buys 111,783 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 123.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,783 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services comprises approximately 1.8% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $30,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,020,000 after buying an additional 569,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,820,000 after purchasing an additional 500,066 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,212,000. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,010,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,236. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $190.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.