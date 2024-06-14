Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,876,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after acquiring an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,630,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after acquiring an additional 104,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.7 %

BUD traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.8722 dividend. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 27.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

