Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $544,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 302,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 59,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,045. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

