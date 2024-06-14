Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,402. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

