Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,456,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $636,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,305,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $543.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,779,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,294. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $545.23. The company has a market cap of $469.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.