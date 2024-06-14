Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 390 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $347.68. 3,379,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

