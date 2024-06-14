Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 0.9% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 850,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $53,017,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $179,609,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $4,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

NYSE:GE traded down $5.36 on Thursday, reaching $155.69. 7,170,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,366,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.85 and its 200-day moving average is $148.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

