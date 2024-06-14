Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,521 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,510,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.57. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

