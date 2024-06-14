PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Lowered to $180.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.17.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

PEP opened at $163.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $224.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $507,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

