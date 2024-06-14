Paycor HCM’s (PYCR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PYCR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.44.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of PYCR opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Stories

