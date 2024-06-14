Patient Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Patient Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,491 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 2.2% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $42,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

