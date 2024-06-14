Patient Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Patient Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,733 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 331,684 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $35,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,766,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,943,393. The company has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

