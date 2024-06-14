Patient Capital Management LLC Has $77.43 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Patient Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 4.1% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Energy Transfer worth $77,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 195,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,210 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. 17,112,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,048,338. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

