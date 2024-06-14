Patient Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,512,000. Illumina makes up 1.8% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Illumina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Illumina by 18.2% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Illumina Stock Up 0.7 %

ILMN stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $109.22. 1,750,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,528. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $212.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

