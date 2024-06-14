Parsifal Capital Management LP Has $31.45 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Parsifal Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the period. Burlington Stores comprises 2.2% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $31,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BURL stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $231.56. The company had a trading volume of 915,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.95 and a 200-day moving average of $198.52. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $243.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

