Parkwood LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,131 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Workday by 102.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,996,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,042 shares of company stock worth $133,424,815. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.08. 1,927,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,379. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

