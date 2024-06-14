Parkwood LLC Takes $6.79 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 205,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 60.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GIL traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $37.71. 375,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,716. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $39.07.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

