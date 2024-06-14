Parkwood LLC Raises Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $37,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,255. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 833,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.77.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

