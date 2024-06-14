Parkwood LLC Invests $5.47 Million in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Raymond James by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $856,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 415,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 33,828 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Raymond James by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 16,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE RJF traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.27. 897,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.03. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

