Parkwood LLC Invests $3.10 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UPS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.89. 4,935,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.58 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.94 and a 200-day moving average of $149.97.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

