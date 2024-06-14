Parkwood LLC Cuts Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Parkwood LLC decreased its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,134.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Legend Biotech stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 889,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,902. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

About Legend Biotech

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

