Parkwood LLC Acquires 8,264 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $55,448,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.14. 4,458,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,097. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.