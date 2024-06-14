Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 39,903 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 39,903 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 4.0% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of DexCom worth $27,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.81. 2,063,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,071. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,682,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,682,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,377,125. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

