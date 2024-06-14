Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) by 170.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,732 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 2.46% of Augmedix worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Augmedix from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Augmedix from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $230,603.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,932.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,280. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Augmedix Stock Down 4.6 %

Augmedix stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 370,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,310. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.27. Augmedix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 41.95% and a negative return on equity of 178.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Augmedix

(Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.