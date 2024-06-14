Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,144 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.9% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 99,999 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 302,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 66,291 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,765,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,762,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,420 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.04. 300,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,228. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.22. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

