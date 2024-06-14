Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Raises Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,318 shares during the period. Travere Therapeutics makes up about 1.3% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 460,176 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,398 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 146,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 539,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,108. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $551.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

