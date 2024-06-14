Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 156,727 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,251,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.4% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,637,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 452,520 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,665,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.04. The company has a market cap of $179.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

