Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys 20,652 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 971.8% during the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 367,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 333,348 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.51. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

